Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Sightseeing bus to return to Taiwan’s northern port city

Keelung shuttle bus to pass by Miaokou Night Market, Zhengbin Fishing Port, National Museum of Marine Science and Technology

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/10 15:12
Keelung sightseeing bus service to commence on April 17. (Keelung City Government photo)

Keelung sightseeing bus service to commence on April 17. (Keelung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors to Keelung will soon be able to view the northern port city's many attractions with the return of its sightseeing bus service.

After holding trial operations of the sightseeing bus between June 6 and July 5 last year, the Keelung City Government announced Friday (April 9) the service will commence on April 17.

It said the bus will allow passengers to visit the city's many popular tourist attractions, including: Fairy Cave, Heping Island Park, Miaokou Night Market, the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology, Waimushan Seaside Scenic Area, Bisha Fishing Port, and the colorful houses at Zhengbin Fishing Harbor.

Tourists will have the option to purchase a half- or full-day package tour at NT$350 (US$12.3) and NT$500, respectively. A package tour ticket includes a one-day sightseeing bus ticket and onboard commentary.

Those interested in the package tour should purchase their tickets three days in advance via the Ezfly website. Visitors who order their one-day tickets on April 17 and 18 will enjoy a "buy one get one 50 percent off" discount.

For more information about routes, fares, and related information, please check out this site.

Sightseeing bus to return to Taiwan’s northern port city
Heping Island Park (Keelung City Government photo)

Sightseeing bus to return to Taiwan’s northern port city
Fairy Cave (Keelung City Government photo)

Sightseeing bus to return to Taiwan’s northern port city
Miaokou Night Market (Keelung City Government photo)

Sightseeing bus to return to Taiwan’s northern port city
Zhengbin Fishing Harbor (Keelung City Government photo)
Keelung
Keelung Shuttle Bus
Taiwan travel
Heping Island
Miaokou Night Market
Waimushan
Zhengbin Fishing Harbor

RELATED ARTICLES

Coast Guard detains 13-member Chinese crew fishing illegally in Taiwanese waters
Coast Guard detains 13-member Chinese crew fishing illegally in Taiwanese waters
2021/03/24 17:01
Keelung mayor touring half of Taiwan on scooter
Keelung mayor touring half of Taiwan on scooter
2021/03/13 17:11
Taiwan’s Penghu marks beginning of tourism season
Taiwan’s Penghu marks beginning of tourism season
2021/03/08 15:47
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
Taiwan’s Keelung Islet to open to visitors soon
2021/03/07 21:24
Removal of Chiang Kai-shek statue faces problems in north Taiwan city
Removal of Chiang Kai-shek statue faces problems in north Taiwan city
2021/03/03 17:49

Updated : 2021-04-10 16:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island