Sightseeing bus to return to Taiwan’s northern port city

Keelung sightseeing bus service to commence on April 17. (Keelung City Government photo) Keelung sightseeing bus service to commence on April 17. (Keelung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visitors to Keelung will soon be able to view the northern port city's many attractions with the return of its sightseeing bus service.

After holding trial operations of the sightseeing bus between June 6 and July 5 last year, the Keelung City Government announced Friday (April 9) the service will commence on April 17.

It said the bus will allow passengers to visit the city's many popular tourist attractions, including: Fairy Cave, Heping Island Park, Miaokou Night Market, the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology, Waimushan Seaside Scenic Area, Bisha Fishing Port, and the colorful houses at Zhengbin Fishing Harbor.

Tourists will have the option to purchase a half- or full-day package tour at NT$350 (US$12.3) and NT$500, respectively. A package tour ticket includes a one-day sightseeing bus ticket and onboard commentary.

Those interested in the package tour should purchase their tickets three days in advance via the Ezfly website. Visitors who order their one-day tickets on April 17 and 18 will enjoy a "buy one get one 50 percent off" discount.

For more information about routes, fares, and related information, please check out this site.



Heping Island Park (Keelung City Government photo)



Fairy Cave (Keelung City Government photo)



Miaokou Night Market (Keelung City Government photo)



Zhengbin Fishing Harbor (Keelung City Government photo)