AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 13:56
Stephen Mudoga, 12, the son of a farmer, tries to chase away a swarm of locusts on his farm as he returns home from school, at Elburgon, in Nakuru cou...
Fireworks explode as Nationalist and Loyalist rioters clash with one another at the peace wall on Lanark Way in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednes...
Sex worker Geraldine, wearing cat make-up, excitedly holds up a dress she is thinking of buying from a street vendor, so that her partner, sitting nea...
Sue Howland, right, and Larrecsa Cox, left, members of the Quick Response Team whose mission is to save every citizen who survives an overdose from th...
Apostolic Pentecostals celebrate Easter in field in the Johannesburg township of Soweto Sunday April 4, 2021. Similar independent churches in South Af...
Chicago White Sox's Nick Madrigal is hit by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias during the ninth inning of a baseball game ...
People sleep on top of empty oxygen cylinders, waiting for a shop to open in order to refill their tanks, in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, as a ...
A police officer removes discarded plastic bottles from the polluted Tagaret River which flows into Uru Uru Lake, near Oruro, Bolivia, Wednesday, Apri...
Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) worker Aline Moreira checks on an elderly COVID-19 patient before transferring him to a hospital in Duque de Caxi...
Models wearing Autumn/Winter creations by designer Hannibal Laguna wait backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Apri...
Arceli Armando watches her son wave to her from outside of the Reminiscencias residence for the elderly where she lives in Tandil, Argentina, Monday, ...

APRIL 3 - 9, 2021

From clashes in Northern Ireland, to the substance abuse epidemic in West Virginia to Easter celebrations in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma and Patrick Sison.

Updated : 2021-04-10 16:21 GMT+08:00

