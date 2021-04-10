AP Week in Pictures: Global

Arceli Armando watches her son wave to her from outside of the Reminiscencias residence for the elderly where she lives in Tandil, Argentina, Monday, ... Arceli Armando watches her son wave to her from outside of the Reminiscencias residence for the elderly where she lives in Tandil, Argentina, Monday, April 5, 2021. Residents here do not have physical contact with their families or leave the residence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but stay active with group activities within the facility. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Models wearing Autumn/Winter creations by designer Hannibal Laguna wait backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Apri... Models wearing Autumn/Winter creations by designer Hannibal Laguna wait backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) worker Aline Moreira checks on an elderly COVID-19 patient before transferring him to a hospital in Duque de Caxi... Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) worker Aline Moreira checks on an elderly COVID-19 patient before transferring him to a hospital in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A police officer removes discarded plastic bottles from the polluted Tagaret River which flows into Uru Uru Lake, near Oruro, Bolivia, Wednesday, Apri... A police officer removes discarded plastic bottles from the polluted Tagaret River which flows into Uru Uru Lake, near Oruro, Bolivia, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. A cleanup operation began Wednesday in an effort to restore the lake to its natural beauty which has been overrun with plastic rubbish and other man-made waste. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

People sleep on top of empty oxygen cylinders, waiting for a shop to open in order to refill their tanks, in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, as a ... People sleep on top of empty oxygen cylinders, waiting for a shop to open in order to refill their tanks, in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, as a shortage of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients continues in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Chicago White Sox's Nick Madrigal is hit by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias during the ninth inning of a baseball game ... Chicago White Sox's Nick Madrigal is hit by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Apostolic Pentecostals celebrate Easter in field in the Johannesburg township of Soweto Sunday April 4, 2021. Similar independent churches in South Af... Apostolic Pentecostals celebrate Easter in field in the Johannesburg township of Soweto Sunday April 4, 2021. Similar independent churches in South Africa consist of small groups of worshippers mixing African traditions and Bible study. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Sue Howland, right, and Larrecsa Cox, left, members of the Quick Response Team whose mission is to save every citizen who survives an overdose from th... Sue Howland, right, and Larrecsa Cox, left, members of the Quick Response Team whose mission is to save every citizen who survives an overdose from the next one, help Betty Thompson, 65, who struggles with alcohol addiction, count her medications at her apartment in Huntington, W.Va., Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Thompson called that morning to say she needed help. With preexisting conditions that make her especially vulnerable to COVID, she'd been terrified she'd get the virus and die, and so she's drank more these months than she ever has before. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Sex worker Geraldine, wearing cat make-up, excitedly holds up a dress she is thinking of buying from a street vendor, so that her partner, sitting nea... Sex worker Geraldine, wearing cat make-up, excitedly holds up a dress she is thinking of buying from a street vendor, so that her partner, sitting nearby to keep her company, can see it, as she waits for clients outside the Revolution subway station, in Mexico City, Saturday, March 13, 2021. According to Geraldine, 30, the pandemic has cut clients and increased risks to the sex workers but has also brought out more assistance for them too, both from dedicated organizations such as the activist group Brigada Callejera or "The Street Brigade" and from individuals who have donated food or clothing. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Fireworks explode as Nationalist and Loyalist rioters clash with one another at the peace wall on Lanark Way in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednes... Fireworks explode as Nationalist and Loyalist rioters clash with one another at the peace wall on Lanark Way in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The police had to close roads into the nearby Protestant area as crowds from each divide attacked each other. A 1998 peace deal ended large-scale violence but did not resolve Northern Ireland’s deep-rooted tensions. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Stephen Mudoga, 12, the son of a farmer, tries to chase away a swarm of locusts on his farm as he returns home from school, at Elburgon, in Nakuru cou... Stephen Mudoga, 12, the son of a farmer, tries to chase away a swarm of locusts on his farm as he returns home from school, at Elburgon, in Nakuru county, Kenya Wednesday, March 17, 2021. It's the beginning of the planting season in Kenya, but delayed rains have brought a small amount of optimism in the fight against the locusts, which pose an unprecedented risk to agriculture-based livelihoods and food security in the already fragile Horn of Africa region, as without rainfall the swarms will not breed. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

APRIL 3 - 9, 2021

From clashes in Northern Ireland, to the substance abuse epidemic in West Virginia to Easter celebrations in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma and Patrick Sison.

