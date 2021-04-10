Taiwan confirms 2 new COVID cases imported from Indonesia, Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed two new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Saturday (April 10) imported from Indonesia and the Philippines, bringing the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,056.

A male Indonesian fishery worker in his 20s was listed as case No. 1,056, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. He arrived in Taiwan on March 26, showed no symptoms of the virus, but tested positive before the end of his quarantine. During his period of centralized isolation he did not come into contact with anybody else, according to the CECC.

Case No. 1,057 is a Filipina migrant worker in her 20s who also arrived in Taiwan on March 26. She told the authorities she developed a slight cough on April 6 during her centralized quarantine, with a test conducted on April 8 turning out positive Saturday. No contacts were listed for the woman, the CECC said.

Taiwan’s total number of 1,056 coronavirus cases includes 940 imported cases, 77 local ones, 36 originating from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two infected on board a flight, and one case classified as unresolved. Another, case No. 530, was later dismissed, explaining why the latest of Saturday’s two new cases was labeled as case No. 1,057.

As of Friday, a total of 26 patients were still being cared for at hospitals, with 1,020 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.