Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to receive all 400 Javelin missiles in 2022

'Fire-and-forget' anti-tank missiles will be ready for use from Taipei to Penghu

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/10 14:03
Drills with FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile 

Drills with FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 400 Javelin anti-tank missiles that Taiwan ordered from the United States will arrive in one batch during 2022, reports said Saturday (April 10).

The FGM-148 is a portable “fire-and-forget” missile with automatic infrared guidance. The projectile can hit tanks from above, where they are most vulnerable.

A Ministry of National Defense budget document filed with the Legislative Yuan budgets the missiles and 42 launch systems at US$111.71 million (NT$3.17 billion), the Liberty Times reported.

The Javelins are destined for Army units around Taipei, in the south and on the outlying islands, according to the defense document. The weapon is usually handled by a team of two soldiers, one to carry the ammunition and one to fire the device, which can also target helicopters.

The military’s existing anti-tank missile systems are aging, resulting in a loss of reliability and accuracy, the Liberty Times reported. Following questions from legislators, the Ministry of National Defense said testing of anti-tank missiles would not be limited but would rather take place at several bases in the country, from Taichung to Pingtung County and the Penghu Islands.
missiles
anti-tank missiles
Javelin
Taiwan-U.S. relations
arms deal
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan-US relations undergoing major adjustments: Foreign minister
Taiwan-US relations undergoing major adjustments: Foreign minister
2021/04/08 17:09
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
2021/04/08 16:43
4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/07 09:33
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/06 14:10
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
Taiwan's Air Force constructing hangars, storage facilities for new F-16V fighters
2021/04/03 15:37

Updated : 2021-04-10 14:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island