Former US secretary of state joins Fox and friends

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the latest in a long line of Trump administration officials to join Fox News Channel as a contributor.

The politician was to make his debut Friday (April 9) on the program “FOX & friends.” In a press release the previous day the conservative cable TV station said Pompeo would “offer analysis” across all its platforms.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott welcomed the appointment by saying, “Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues.”

The diplomat, entrepreneur and attorney responded by saying, “As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at Fox News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security.”

Predictably, there were yays and nays on Twitter about the appointment. One commentator, "annebonemalone," indicated the “pairing of a corrupt power hungry grifter and Fox Entertainment” made sense, while "Jam13826408" called on Pompeo to “keep up the good work.”

In this new role at @FoxNews, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for American prosperity and security.https://t.co/pZf9dFVXj6 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) April 8, 2021

Fox News Media is headed up by mogul Rupert Murdoch. His media empire stood squarely behind former President Donald Trump for his election to the office and supported him throughout his term in power.

Trump’s former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former daughter-in-law Lara Trump, and economic adviser Larry Kudlow have also joined Fox. The news outlet Deadline suggested Pompeo can expect a “financially lucrative” deal for getting on board.