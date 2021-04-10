Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Clippers' Beverley to miss time after breaking left hand

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 10:33
Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, left, falls back while defending on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA baske...

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, left, falls back while defending on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker during the first half of an NBA baske...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clippers guard Patrick Beverley is likely to miss the rest of the regular season after breaking his left hand during Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Beverley was going for a rebound in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' 113-103 victory when he broke the fourth metacarpal bone in his left hand. The Clippers announced before Friday's game against the Houston Rockets that Beverley had surgery and will be evaluated again in three to four weeks. The NBA playoffs start on May 22.

Beverley, who is averaging 8.0 points per game, had returned to the lineup Tuesday against Portland after missing 12 games due to a knee injury. He also missed eight games earlier in the season due to right knee soreness.

The Clippers acquired Rajon Rondo at the trade deadline, but he has been dealing with a lingering adductor strain injury. Rondo was also out of the lineup on Friday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-10 11:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island