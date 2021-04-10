Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 10:42
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant was fatally shot Friday by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

The infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning, said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

“I just want to take this moment and plead with parents and guardians all over to not allow your firearms to be accessible to anyone in the house. Lock them up. There are things that you can do to render that weapon safe. Please pray for this family. This is just a tragic event,” Baimbridge said.

Investigators initially were not able to locate the gun used in the shooting but found it later inside the vehicle that family members had used to take the infant to the hospital.

Investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case, Baimbridge said.

Updated : 2021-04-10 11:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island