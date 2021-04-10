Alexa
Alibaba fined $2.8 billion on monopoly charge in China

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 10:05
FILE - In this May 27, 2016, file photo, a man talks on his phone as a woman rides on an electric bike past a company logo at the Alibaba Group headqu...

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators have fined giant e-commerce giant Alibaba 18.3 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) on charges of violating anti-monopoly rules.

The ruling Communist Party is tightening control over China's biggest e-commerce and other internet companies and has warned them not to use their industry dominance to stifle competition.

The State Administration for Market Regulation announced Saturday that Alibaba was fined for “abusing its dominant position” to limit competition in online retailing.

Alibaba is the world's biggest e-commerce company by total volume of goods sold across its platforms.

Updated : 2021-04-10 11:46 GMT+08:00

