Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield wins Hobey Baker Award

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/10 09:30
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield wins Hobey Baker Award

Wisconsin forward Cole Caufield won the Hobey Baker Award on Friday night as the top college hockey player.

Caufield edged North Dakota forward Shane Pinto and Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay.

The 20-year-old Montreal prospect had 30 goals and 52 points in 31 games with the Badgers to lead all college players. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens, and scored Friday in his professional debut for the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket.

From Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the 5-foot-7 right wing helped the United States win the 2021 world junior championship.

Updated : 2021-04-10 11:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island