Tigers' Teheran scratched before start with triceps issue

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 07:35
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Julio Teheran throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, April 3, 2021...

CLEVELAND (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Julio Teheran felt tightness in his right triceps while warming up for Friday's game against the Indians and was shut down as a precaution.

The team replaced Teheran with left-handed reliever Derek Holland, who made five starts with Pittsburgh last season. Holland had appeared in two games before making the emergency start.

Teheran came to spring training as a non-roster invitee with the Tigers. He beat Cleveland in his debut last week, allowing one run and four hits in five innings.

The 30-year-old Teheran made nine starts for the Los Angeles Angels in the shortened 2020 season. He spent he previous nine seasons with Atlanta.

Updated : 2021-04-10 10:10 GMT+08:00

