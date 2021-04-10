Alexa
Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernández on IL after COVID close contact

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 06:41
Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez follows through on a ground ball that scored Cavan Biggio on an error by Texas Rangers shortstop Charlie Culberso...

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday the team is conducting contact tracing and testing in accordance with Major League Baseball's guidelines after Hernández's close contact.

“That's all I can tell you about it right now,” Montoyo said.

Left-hander Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue. He was sent home after arriving at the ballpark for Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

A number of Toronto players received shots before Thursday's game with the Angels.

Montoyo got his second vaccination and said after the game that he felt a little tired.

“A lot of teams are going through this right now,” Montoyo said. “We'll get better soon.”

Toronto placed right-hander Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day IL with right triceps inflammation. Outfielder Josh Palacios and pitchers Ty Tice and Joel Payamps were recalled from the alternate training site.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-10 08:41 GMT+08:00

