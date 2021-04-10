Alexa
Bucks could be missing all 5 starters against Hornets

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 06:15
Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis, left, and Luka Doncic (77) greet Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, after their NBA basketball game...
Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis, left, and Luka Doncic (77) greet Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, after their NBA basketball game...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks could play without all five of their usual starters Friday night as they host the Charlotte Hornets a night after losing at Dallas.

Reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a sore left knee that will cause him to miss a third straight game. This will be the sixth game Antetokounmpo has missed in the Bucks’ last 11 contests.

Jrue Holiday (bruised left knee), Donte DiVincenzo (bruised right hip) and reserve forward P.J. Tucker (strained left calf) also have been declared out. Khris Middleton (sore right knee) and Brook Lopez (sore back) were listed as doubtful on Friday afternoon's injury report.

The Bucks are coming back from a six-game trip in which they went 3-3. They ended the trip by losing 116-101 at Dallas on Thursday.

This will be the second straight home game in which the Bucks have been missing most of their key players.

The Bucks haven’t played at home since a 102-96 loss to the New York Knicks on March 27. Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Holiday, DiVincenzo and sixth man Bobby Portis all missed that game.

Updated : 2021-04-10 08:40 GMT+08:00

