Prince Philip dies at age 99

Prince Philip has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

A tweet from the official royal family account confirmed the news, saying: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

He "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle, the tweet said.

The queen's husband had been admitted to hospital in February for a procedure to treat a preexisting heart condition. He was released from the hospital on March 16 and returned to Windsor Castle.

Born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921, the Duke of Edinburgh married Elizabeth in 1947. He was the country's longest-serving consort.

Read his full obituary here: Prince Philip, backbone of the UK royal family.

UK 'lost an extraordinary public servant'

Downing Street and Buckingham Palace lowered the flags to half-mast, footage circulated on social media platforms showed. The BBC interrupted its scheduled programming to broadcast the national anthem.

Prince Philip steered the monarchy to remain a vital institution for the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

"We remember the duke ... above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, her strength and stay of more than 70 years," Johnson said outside 10 Downing Street.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who now live in the US state of California, said Philip will be "greatly missed." The pair caused controversy after giving up their royal duties, following a rift with the royal family.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition UK Labour Party said the UK had "lost an extraordinary public servant."

First Minister for Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, and Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster also expressed their condolences to the royal family.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said Prince Philip "continually demonstrated his unfailing support and unstinting loyalty to Her Majesty The Queen for 73 years."

World leaders express condolences

In Germany, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Prince Philip had played an important role in reconciling Germany and the UK after the second World War.

The president said he had met the Prince "personally with great pleasure" in London and Berlin and had enjoyed Philip's "witty humor." Chancellor Angela Merkel and the foreign minister also said their thoughts were with the royal family and the Queen.

Elsewhere in Europe, condolences came from the Swedish and Norwegian royal families, as well as the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden sent their "deepest condolences." They added that they are keeping "the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our hearts during this time."

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to the Queen that said "many important events" in the UK's history were associated with Philip's name.

Leaders of Commonwealth countries paid their respects. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta called Prince Philip "a towering symbol of family values." Canada, Australia, New Zealand also expressed their sorrow.

In Somalia, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said: "He led an

extraordinary life of service."

Funeral arrangements

Prince Philip's body will be kept at Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel.

This is "in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes," the College of Arms, Britain's heraldic authority, said.

The lack of state funeral will also likely be in keeping with the UK's current COVID-19 restrictions. Funerals are currently restricted to 30 people or fewer under England's coronavirus restrictions.

The bells of the world-famous church of Westminster Abbey in London are set to ring 99 times on Friday evening — once for each year of his life.

The government called on mourners not to lay flowers or gather in groups because of the coronavirus pandemic.

kmm, ab,fb/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)