Levi Strauss, fuboTV rise; WD-40, PriceSmart fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Levi Strauss & Co., up 65 cents to $25.67.

The jeans maker beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

WD-40 Co., down $29.45 to $280.07.

The solvent spray maker's fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Johnson Controls International Plc., up $1.31 to $61.76.

The maker of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems is buying Silent-Aire in a deal worth up to $870 million.

Crown Holdings Inc., up $2.88 to $104.87.

The aluminum can maker is selling its European tinplate business to KPS Capital Partners for about $2.7 billion.

Provention Bio Inc., down $1.73 to $8.

The biopharmaceutical company faces potential regulatory delays with its type 1 diabetes drug.

Boeing Co., down $2.59 to $252.36.

The commercial jet maker warned customers of a possible electrical issue in an undisclosed number of 737 Max jets.

PriceSmart Inc., down $6.79 to $89.57.

The warehouse club operator reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial results.

fuboTV Inc., up $2.61 to $23.31.

The sports streaming platform gained live streaming rights for South America's qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.