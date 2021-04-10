Alexa
Free agent P Carpenter banned 1 year for drug violation

By RONALD BLUM , AP Baseball Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/10 04:27
Free agent P Carpenter banned 1 year for drug violation

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent pitcher David Carpenter has been suspended for one year for violating the minor league joint drug prevention and treatment program.

A person familiar with the matter said Carpenter's ban was for refusing to take a test. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the commissioner's office didn't disclose that information when it announced the suspension.

Carpenter has pitched in six big league seasons and last appeared in the majors in 2019 for the Texas Rangers. The right-handed reliever has a 3.69 career ERA but hasn't held down a full-time bullpen job since 2015, when he made 30 appearances with the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees.

The 35-year-old's suspension is effective immediately.

