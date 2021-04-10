Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/10 03:52
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 28 cents to $59.32 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for June delivery fell 25 cents to $62.95 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $1.96 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $1.81 a gallon. May natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $13.40 to $1,744.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 26 cents to $25.33 an ounce and May copper fell 5 cents to $4.04 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.66 Japanese yen from 109.25 yen. The euro fell to $1.1902 from $1.1918.

Updated : 2021-04-10 07:11 GMT+08:00

