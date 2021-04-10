Alexa
Business events scheduled for the coming week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/10 01:58
Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, April 12

WASHINGTON — Treasury releases federal budget for March, 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, April 13

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for March, 8:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, April 14

WASHINGTON— Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

THURSDAY, April 15

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for March, 9:15 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY, April 16

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for March; 8:30 a.m.

