Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.
All times are Eastern.
MONDAY, April 12
WASHINGTON — Treasury releases federal budget for March, 2 p.m.
TUESDAY, April 13
WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for March, 8:30 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, April 14
WASHINGTON— Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
THURSDAY, April 15
WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for March, 9:15 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
FRIDAY, April 16
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for March; 8:30 a.m.