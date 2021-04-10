Patrick McCaw, reserve on 2019 title team, waived by Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Patrick McCaw, a reserve who has played on three NBA championship teams, was waived Thursday by the Toronto Raptors.

He has been limited to five games this season because of a knee injury. He played less than seven minutes a game.

McCaw signed with the Raptors in January 2019 and was part of the team’s NBA championship roster that year. Just five players from that team remain with Toronto.

That was McCaw’s third NBA title in as many years to start his career. He won two with Golden State.

In 68 games with the Raptors, McCaw averaged 3.6 points, 2 rebounds and 18.9 minutes.

