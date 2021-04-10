Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Patrick McCaw, reserve on 2019 title team, waived by Raptors

By Associated Press
2021/04/10 00:57
Patrick McCaw, reserve on 2019 title team, waived by Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Patrick McCaw, a reserve who has played on three NBA championship teams, was waived Thursday by the Toronto Raptors.

He has been limited to five games this season because of a knee injury. He played less than seven minutes a game.

McCaw signed with the Raptors in January 2019 and was part of the team’s NBA championship roster that year. Just five players from that team remain with Toronto.

That was McCaw’s third NBA title in as many years to start his career. He won two with Golden State.

In 68 games with the Raptors, McCaw averaged 3.6 points, 2 rebounds and 18.9 minutes.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-10 04:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island