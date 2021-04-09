Alexa
The Latest: Jays eye Buffalo; affiliate shifts to New Jersey

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/09 23:38
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The possibility of the Toronto Blue Jays playing games this season in Buffalo, New York, has prompted the Triple-A affiliate to temporarily relocate to Trenton, New Jersey.

The Buffalo Bisons announced they will open their season in New Jersey next month while their home field is renovated in anticipation of the Blue Jays’ arrival.

The Blue Jays have opened this season at their spring training home in Dunedin, Florida. Though no date has yet been set, the team plans to shift to Buffalo as early as late May unless it receives approval to resume playing in Toronto.

The upgrades to Buffalo’s Sahlen Field include moving the bullpens off the field to behind the outfield walls, building new batting cages and renovating clubhouse and weight room facilities to meet Major League Baseball standards.

The Blue Jays played a majority of home games in Buffalo last year after Canadian health officials denied the team’s request to play in Toronto because of cross-border travel restrictions stemming from the pandemic.

Updated : 2021-04-10 02:36 GMT+08:00

