Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden to surge vaccinators, testing to hard-hit Michigan

By ZEKE MILLER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/09 22:29
President Joe Biden speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andr...

President Joe Biden speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andr...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington is surging federal resources to support vaccinations, testing and therapeutics to Michigan in an effort to control the state's worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 transmission rate, the White House said Friday.

President Joe Biden outlined the moves late Thursday in a call with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to discuss the situation in the state, according to senior administration officials. It will not include a “surge” of vaccine doses, a move Whitmer has advocated.

Instead, Biden outlined how the federal government was planning to help Michigan better administer the doses already allocated to the state, as well as surge testing capacity and drugs for virus treatment.

Biden told Whitmer that his administration stands ready to send an additional 160 FEMA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention personnel to Michigan to assist in vaccinations, on top of the 230 federal personnel already deployed to the state to support pandemic response operations.

Biden added that he was directing his administration to prioritize the distribution of doses through federal channels, like the retail pharmacy program and community health centers, to areas of the state Whitmer identifies.

About 39% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

Updated : 2021-04-10 01:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Taiwan military news site accidentally reveals secret radar on outlying island
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed