Farmer finds car wedged in his truck, 2 people dead inside

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 22:08
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The driver of a large farm vehicle in Vermont arrived at his field to find a car wedged in the frame and the two occupants dead inside, police say.

The driver of the farm vehicle, a truck equipped to spread fertilizer, told Bennington police he thought he had blown a tire as he drove on Vermont Route 9.

But police say a car driven by Charles Schichtl, 85, had rear-ended the vehicle. He and Lorranie Schichtl, 82, both of Petersburg, New York, were pronounced dead.

The driver of the farm truck was not injured. Police continue to investigate the crash.

