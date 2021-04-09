Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
N.Y. Islanders 40 26 10 4 56 121 92 17-1-2 9-9-2 7-3-0
Washington 40 25 11 4 54 134 122 13-5-2 12-6-2 5-5-0
Pittsburgh 40 25 13 2 52 135 112 16-3-1 9-10-1 7-2-1
Boston 37 21 10 6 48 106 93 10-5-3 11-5-3 6-2-2
Philadelphia 39 18 15 6 42 116 141 8-8-3 10-7-3 3-4-3
N.Y. Rangers 39 18 16 5 41 127 108 9-7-3 9-9-2 6-3-1
New Jersey 38 14 18 6 34 97 121 4-13-3 10-5-3 4-4-2
Buffalo 39 9 24 6 24 90 137 4-12-4 5-12-2 3-5-2
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Carolina 39 27 9 3 57 128 94 14-2-3 13-7-0 7-2-1
Tampa Bay 40 27 11 2 56 138 101 15-4-0 12-7-2 5-5-0
Florida 41 26 11 4 56 132 111 14-4-3 12-7-1 6-4-0
Nashville 41 22 18 1 45 109 116 11-8-0 11-10-1 9-1-0
Chicago 41 18 18 5 41 114 129 11-8-2 7-10-3 4-6-0
Dallas 38 14 14 10 38 105 100 7-6-7 7-8-3 4-4-2
Columbus 42 15 19 8 38 106 137 8-7-6 7-12-2 2-7-1
Detroit 42 13 23 6 32 91 135 9-9-4 4-14-2 3-5-2
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Colorado 39 26 9 4 56 140 95 17-4-2 9-5-2 7-1-2
Vegas 38 25 11 2 52 120 88 14-4-2 11-7-0 4-5-1
Minnesota 38 24 12 2 50 116 97 14-4-0 10-8-2 6-3-1
Arizona 40 19 16 5 43 110 122 10-8-3 9-8-2 7-3-0
St. Louis 39 17 16 6 40 107 125 5-9-4 12-7-2 3-6-1
San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127 7-7-2 10-10-2 6-4-0
Los Angeles 38 15 17 6 36 104 110 7-7-4 8-10-2 3-7-0
Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131 5-12-4 7-9-3 4-5-1
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 133 100 13-6-2 14-4-1 8-1-1
Edmonton 41 25 14 2 52 134 115 13-8-0 12-6-2 7-1-2
Winnipeg 40 24 13 3 51 129 109 11-6-2 13-7-1 6-3-1
Montreal 37 17 11 9 43 118 103 8-7-2 9-4-7 5-3-2
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1
Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124 9-9-1 7-12-2 2-8-0
Ottawa 41 13 24 4 30 107 153 8-9-4 5-15-0 3-4-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Edmonton 3, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 6, Buffalo 3

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 3, Florida 0

Tampa Bay 6, Columbus 4

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Nashville 7, Detroit 1

Dallas 5, Chicago 1

Boston 4, Washington 2

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-09 23:38 GMT+08:00

