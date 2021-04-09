Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 4 3 .571 _
Boston 4 3 .571 _
New York 3 3 .500 ½
Toronto 3 4 .429 1
Tampa Bay 2 4 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 2 .714 _
Chicago 4 4 .500
Detroit 3 3 .500
Kansas City 3 3 .500
Cleveland 2 3 .400 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 6 1 .857 _
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 1
Texas 3 3 .500
Seattle 3 4 .429 3
Oakland 1 7 .125

___

Thursday's Games

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 10, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 5, 11 innings

Houston 6, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (Matz 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

