American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|Boston
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Tampa Bay
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Detroit
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|_
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Oakland
|1
|7
|.125
|5½
___
Boston 7, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 10, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 5, 11 innings
Houston 6, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Texas (Lyles 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (Matz 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.