ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 22:06
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 44 31 11 0 2 64 163 115
Indy 43 26 14 3 0 55 130 120
Orlando 43 23 16 3 1 50 130 130
South Carolina 43 19 13 7 4 49 124 134
Greenville 46 20 14 9 3 52 134 145
Jacksonville 40 16 18 3 3 38 104 122
Wheeling 42 14 23 5 0 33 126 147
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 44 27 12 4 1 59 131 113
Fort Wayne 24 14 6 3 1 32 81 64
Allen 41 25 13 2 1 53 136 114
Utah 43 19 14 4 6 48 125 142
Kansas City 44 19 17 6 2 46 120 122
Rapid City 44 20 20 3 1 44 131 143
Tulsa 45 20 21 3 1 44 98 122

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Orlando 4, Greenville 3

Friday's Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-04-09 23:36 GMT+08:00

