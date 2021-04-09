All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 40 26 10 4 56 121 92 Washington 40 25 11 4 54 134 122 Pittsburgh 40 25 13 2 52 135 112 Boston 37 21 10 6 48 106 93 Philadelphia 39 18 15 6 42 116 141 N.Y. Rangers 39 18 16 5 41 127 108 New Jersey 38 14 18 6 34 97 121 Buffalo 39 9 24 6 24 90 137

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 39 27 9 3 57 128 94 Tampa Bay 40 27 11 2 56 138 101 Florida 41 26 11 4 56 132 111 Nashville 41 22 18 1 45 109 116 Chicago 41 18 18 5 41 114 129 Dallas 38 14 14 10 38 105 100 Columbus 42 15 19 8 38 106 137 Detroit 42 13 23 6 32 91 135

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 39 26 9 4 56 140 95 Vegas 38 25 11 2 52 120 88 Minnesota 38 24 12 2 50 116 97 Arizona 40 19 16 5 43 110 122 St. Louis 39 17 16 6 40 107 125 San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127 Los Angeles 38 15 17 6 36 104 110 Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 133 100 Edmonton 41 25 14 2 52 134 115 Winnipeg 40 24 13 3 51 129 109 Montreal 37 17 11 9 43 118 103 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124 Ottawa 41 13 24 4 30 107 153

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Thursday's Games

Edmonton 3, Ottawa 1

New Jersey 6, Buffalo 3

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2

Carolina 3, Florida 0

Tampa Bay 6, Columbus 4

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Nashville 7, Detroit 1

Dallas 5, Chicago 1

Boston 4, Washington 2

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, ppd

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.