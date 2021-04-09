THROUGH APRIL 8
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|42
|460
|296
|1310
|31.2
|Curry, GS
|43
|421
|233
|1276
|29.7
|Lillard, POR
|49
|439
|347
|1425
|29.1
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|468
|307
|1294
|28.8
|Doncic, DAL
|46
|468
|235
|1310
|28.5
|Irving, BKN
|37
|398
|132
|1032
|27.9
|LaVine, CHI
|49
|474
|216
|1327
|27.1
|Williamson, NO
|46
|460
|281
|1210
|26.3
|Jokic, DEN
|51
|532
|206
|1343
|26.3
|Mitchell, UTA
|49
|438
|233
|1273
|26.0
|Booker, PHO
|47
|446
|234
|1223
|26.0
|Leonard, LAC
|44
|414
|224
|1137
|25.8
|James, LAL
|41
|388
|168
|1042
|25.4
|Harden, BKN
|42
|334
|275
|1060
|25.2
|Young, ATL
|49
|373
|367
|1229
|25.1
|Tatum, BOS
|46
|424
|176
|1154
|25.1
|Fox, SAC
|51
|454
|256
|1254
|24.6
|Vucevic, CHI
|51
|500
|108
|1238
|24.3
|Brown, BOS
|48
|440
|157
|1167
|24.3
|Sexton, CLE
|44
|387
|213
|1056
|24.0
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|288
|435
|.662
|Holmes, SAC
|287
|448
|.641
|Allen, CLE
|209
|330
|.633
|Harrell, LAL
|310
|492
|.630
|Williamson, NO
|460
|742
|.620
|Ayton, PHO
|327
|533
|.614
|Plumlee, DET
|198
|327
|.606
|Kanter, POR
|256
|424
|.604
|Capela, ATL
|293
|495
|.592
|Young, CHI
|260
|446
|.583
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|45
|216
|421
|637
|14.2
|Gobert, UTA
|52
|177
|522
|699
|13.4
|Valanciunas, MEM
|44
|180
|367
|547
|12.4
|Kanter, POR
|51
|216
|376
|592
|11.6
|Vucevic, CHI
|51
|102
|487
|589
|11.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|80
|432
|512
|11.4
|Sabonis, IND
|47
|120
|412
|532
|11.3
|Jokic, DEN
|51
|143
|411
|554
|10.9
|Ayton, PHO
|51
|169
|382
|551
|10.8
|Randle, NY
|51
|67
|481
|548
|10.7
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Harden, BKN
|42
|457
|10.9
|Westbrook, WAS
|43
|457
|10.6
|Young, ATL
|49
|466
|9.5
|Doncic, DAL
|46
|400
|8.7
|Paul, PHO
|50
|433
|8.7
|Jokic, DEN
|51
|442
|8.7
|Green, GS
|43
|364
|8.5
|James, LAL
|41
|323
|7.9
|Lillard, POR
|49
|375
|7.7
|Morant, MEM
|41
|304
|7.4