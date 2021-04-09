Alexa
NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 22:01
THROUGH APRIL 8

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 42 460 296 1310 31.2
Curry, GS 43 421 233 1276 29.7
Lillard, POR 49 439 347 1425 29.1
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 468 307 1294 28.8
Doncic, DAL 46 468 235 1310 28.5
Irving, BKN 37 398 132 1032 27.9
LaVine, CHI 49 474 216 1327 27.1
Williamson, NO 46 460 281 1210 26.3
Jokic, DEN 51 532 206 1343 26.3
Mitchell, UTA 49 438 233 1273 26.0
Booker, PHO 47 446 234 1223 26.0
Leonard, LAC 44 414 224 1137 25.8
James, LAL 41 388 168 1042 25.4
Harden, BKN 42 334 275 1060 25.2
Young, ATL 49 373 367 1229 25.1
Tatum, BOS 46 424 176 1154 25.1
Fox, SAC 51 454 256 1254 24.6
Vucevic, CHI 51 500 108 1238 24.3
Brown, BOS 48 440 157 1167 24.3
Sexton, CLE 44 387 213 1056 24.0

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 288 435 .662
Holmes, SAC 287 448 .641
Allen, CLE 209 330 .633
Harrell, LAL 310 492 .630
Williamson, NO 460 742 .620
Ayton, PHO 327 533 .614
Plumlee, DET 198 327 .606
Kanter, POR 256 424 .604
Capela, ATL 293 495 .592
Young, CHI 260 446 .583

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 45 216 421 637 14.2
Gobert, UTA 52 177 522 699 13.4
Valanciunas, MEM 44 180 367 547 12.4
Kanter, POR 51 216 376 592 11.6
Vucevic, CHI 51 102 487 589 11.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 80 432 512 11.4
Sabonis, IND 47 120 412 532 11.3
Jokic, DEN 51 143 411 554 10.9
Ayton, PHO 51 169 382 551 10.8
Randle, NY 51 67 481 548 10.7

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Harden, BKN 42 457 10.9
Westbrook, WAS 43 457 10.6
Young, ATL 49 466 9.5
Doncic, DAL 46 400 8.7
Paul, PHO 50 433 8.7
Jokic, DEN 51 442 8.7
Green, GS 43 364 8.5
James, LAL 41 323 7.9
Lillard, POR 49 375 7.7
Morant, MEM 41 304 7.4

Updated : 2021-04-09 23:36 GMT+08:00

