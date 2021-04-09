All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 17 13 3 1 0 27 57 33 Hartford 14 7 6 1 0 15 48 45 Bridgeport 15 3 11 1 0 7 30 57

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 24 17 5 1 1 36 76 55 Toronto 19 10 8 0 1 21 61 61 Manitoba 22 9 11 2 0 20 64 66 Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65 Belleville 18 7 11 0 0 14 44 61

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 18 14 3 0 1 29 80 46 Texas 23 11 10 2 0 24 73 78 Iowa 20 8 9 3 0 19 57 76 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46 Cleveland 14 8 5 1 0 17 49 40 Rockford 20 7 12 1 0 15 58 77

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 20 13 5 2 0 28 64 50 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 16 9 6 1 0 19 58 48 Rochester 15 7 5 2 1 17 49 54 WB/Scranton 18 6 7 3 2 17 52 63 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 18 4 9 4 1 13 46 67

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 23 18 5 0 0 36 77 50 San Diego 27 16 11 0 0 32 88 82 Bakersfield 22 12 9 0 1 25 75 63 San Jose 21 8 7 4 2 22 59 71 Ontario 26 9 14 3 0 21 84 102 Colorado 19 8 8 2 1 19 56 62 Tucson 21 8 12 1 0 17 54 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Manitoba 8, Belleville 5

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, ppd

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled