All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|17
|13
|3
|1
|0
|27
|57
|33
|Hartford
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|48
|45
|Bridgeport
|15
|3
|11
|1
|0
|7
|30
|57
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|24
|17
|5
|1
|1
|36
|76
|55
|Toronto
|19
|10
|8
|0
|1
|21
|61
|61
|Manitoba
|22
|9
|11
|2
|0
|20
|64
|66
|Stockton
|21
|9
|11
|1
|0
|19
|63
|65
|Belleville
|18
|7
|11
|0
|0
|14
|44
|61
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|18
|14
|3
|0
|1
|29
|80
|46
|Texas
|23
|11
|10
|2
|0
|24
|73
|78
|Iowa
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|19
|57
|76
|Grand Rapids
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|51
|46
|Cleveland
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|49
|40
|Rockford
|20
|7
|12
|1
|0
|15
|58
|77
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|20
|13
|5
|2
|0
|28
|64
|50
|Lehigh Valley
|18
|12
|3
|2
|1
|27
|61
|53
|Syracuse
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|58
|48
|Rochester
|15
|7
|5
|2
|1
|17
|49
|54
|WB/Scranton
|18
|6
|7
|3
|2
|17
|52
|63
|Utica
|9
|6
|2
|0
|1
|13
|34
|29
|Binghamton
|18
|4
|9
|4
|1
|13
|46
|67
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|23
|18
|5
|0
|0
|36
|77
|50
|San Diego
|27
|16
|11
|0
|0
|32
|88
|82
|Bakersfield
|22
|12
|9
|0
|1
|25
|75
|63
|San Jose
|21
|8
|7
|4
|2
|22
|59
|71
|Ontario
|26
|9
|14
|3
|0
|21
|84
|102
|Colorado
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|19
|56
|62
|Tucson
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|54
|68
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Manitoba 8, Belleville 5
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, ppd
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled