SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 22:06
All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 28 21 4 2 1 45 83 54
Knoxville 33 21 10 2 0 44 100 73
Huntsville 28 14 13 1 0 29 80 85
Pensacola 29 12 13 2 2 28 81 79
Birmingham 30 6 18 6 0 18 63 116

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Macon 5, Pensacola 0

Huntsville 3, Birmingham 2

Friday's Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-04-09 23:35 GMT+08:00

