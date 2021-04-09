Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Prince Philip's lifetime in the royal spotlight

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 21:47
FILE - In this Thursday June, 16, 2011 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip arrive by horse drawn carriage in the parade ring on...
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 1928 file photo, Romania's King Michael, second left, with his mother, Princess Helene, enjoy a holiday at Mamaia, Romania. Fr...
FILE - This Aug. 29, 1945 file photo shows Prince Philip of Greece, during a naval visit to Melbourne, Australia. Buckingham Palace says Prince Phili...
FILE - This July 10, 1947 official photo shows Britain's Princess Elizabeth, heir presumptive to the British throne and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Moun...
FILE - In this Sept. 1947 file photo, Princess Elizabeth and Lt. Philip Mountbatten pose for a photo in London. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince...
FILE - In this July 10, 1947 file photo, the newly betrothed royal couple, Princess Elizabeth, left, and Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, right, appear on t...
FILE - In this July 12, 1949 file photo, the Duke of Edinburgh throws a javelin during a visit to the Outward Bound Sea School, in Wales, watched by s...
FILE - In this Aug. 1951 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinbur...
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, leave the House Of Assembly after the Q...
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 1957 file photo, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh feeds a colony of penguins during a visit to the Antarctic. Buckingham P...
FILE - In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palac...
FILE - In this March 10, 1957 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip is greeted by some of the students of St. Mary's College, in Cheltenham, England, as...
FILE - In this June 20, 1959 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are pictured in Schefferville, as they listen to an explanation o...
FILE - In this June 19, 1962 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and his wife Queen Elizabeth II arrive at Royal Ascot race meeting, England. Buckingh...
FILE - In this March 23, 1964 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip shakes hands with Ringo Starr as co-Beatles from left, George Harrison, John Lennon ...
FILE - In this June 20, 1965 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip pulls his mount up sharp during a polo match at Windsor, England. His team won the ma...
FILE - In this July 8, 1969 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip joins a patient's group therapy session at the National Addiction and Research Institu...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 15, 1977 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave to young people at Nassau's Clifford Park afte...
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 1980 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, smiles at her husband Prince Philip, during an audience with Pope John Paul II ...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 17, 1989 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip talks with former US President Ronald Reagan, right, and his wife Nancy Rea...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 15, 1991 file photo, Britain's Prince Phillip squints as he looks through the sight of a TOW missile launcher on at the ...
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 1997 file photo, from left, Britain's Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walk outsid...
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 9, 2002 file photo, members of the British royal family follow the coffin of the Queen Mother en route to her funeral in...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2006 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip shares a joke with a war veteran, following a ceremony for the Opening of the Field of...
FILE - In this 1981 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip visits the remnants of the Bar-Lev line in Egypt in 1981. Buckingham Palace officials say Prin...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 9, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits next to Prince Philip in the House of Lords as she waits to read t...
FILE - In this March 13, 2015 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Philip, leaves after attending a service of commemoration t...
FILE - In this Monday June 8, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, unveils a plaque at the end of his visit to...
FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, attends a Parade on th...

Like his future wife, Prince Philip was born into royalty and a great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria. He spent most of his life in the spotlight after marrying into an even-more high-profile royal family.

From his first appearances at the side of the young Princess Elizabeth to his departure from a hospital in London last month, Associated Press photographers documented the life of the Duke of Edinburgh for more than 70 years.

Philip was forced to give up his naval career when his wife became Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, he devoted himself to supporting her. He traveled the globe with her and took over management of the royal estates.

But he also found his own causes to support, including setting up a non-competitive activity program that encourages young people to recognize their abilities.

He painted, collected modern art and was interested in industrial design. But, he once said, “the arts world thinks of me as an uncultured, polo-playing clot.”

The royal family said Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning. He was 99.

___

For AP’s full coverage of the death of Prince Philip, go to https://apnews.com/hub/prince-philip

