The Latest: Rose tries to build on 4-shot lead at Masters

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 21:22
Justin Rose, of England, walks off the 18th hole with a seven-under par first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augu...

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

9 a.m.

Justin Rose takes a four-shot lead into the second round of the Masters. When he tees off Friday morning, he has a chance to either build an even larger lead or allow players to get a little closer.

It was only four years ago that Charley Hoffman had a four-shot lead after one round. The wind was ferocious the opening two rounds in 2017. Hoffman opened with a 65. The next day he shot 75 and there was a four-way tie for the lead after 36 holes.

Augusta National remained dry, though there was significant cloud cover for morning groups that included Rose and Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth and Tyrrell Hatton.

Updated : 2021-04-09 23:34 GMT+08:00

