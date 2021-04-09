Earnings scheduled for the week of 4/12/2021

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

WEDNESDAY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Wells Fargo & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

THURSDAY

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.