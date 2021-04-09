Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 9, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A couple of t-storms;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;SW;20;78%;69%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;34;22;Sunny and hot;38;25;ENE;8;24%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy, not as warm;22;8;Showers around;17;6;SSW;15;56%;86%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Warmer;22;13;An afternoon shower;20;11;S;12;65%;48%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. shower or two;10;4;Spotty showers;8;2;NE;20;70%;91%;1

Anchorage, United States;Winds subsiding;-8;-17;Very cold;-6;-10;NNE;8;49%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Sun and some clouds;28;16;ESE;19;23%;4%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;7;-2;A little a.m. snow;3;-4;NE;23;92%;65%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;33;24;Sunshine, very warm;34;24;NE;18;57%;21%;7

Athens, Greece;More sun than clouds;14;6;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;E;9;41%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with a shower;19;18;Occasional rain;20;18;N;28;83%;99%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine, very hot;37;19;Hazy sunshine;32;15;NW;15;25%;5%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around, warm;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;22;ESE;10;70%;56%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;34;19;Plenty of sun;33;19;E;12;35%;5%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;36;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;S;10;77%;74%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;15;10;Spotty showers;16;11;W;10;74%;75%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;18;6;Sun and clouds;18;11;SSW;10;37%;25%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and warmer;13;1;Mostly sunny;18;4;ESE;8;48%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;Warmer;13;4;A little rain;9;6;ESE;9;81%;83%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;11;Cloudy;20;11;SE;9;68%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Windy this morning;26;16;Sunny and nice;27;15;ESE;17;61%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy and warmer;15;4;Clouds and sun;18;8;SSE;19;50%;13%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Cooler with rain;8;1;NE;10;96%;96%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;11;0;Mostly sunny;15;1;S;9;50%;4%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warmer;16;2;Partly sunny;18;3;SSE;14;48%;14%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;24;22;A shower and t-storm;24;16;WSW;12;90%;88%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;28;19;A morning t-storm;28;19;E;11;47%;74%;5

Busan, South Korea;Variable clouds;16;7;Mostly cloudy;16;8;NE;16;47%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;24;13;Sunny and breezy;20;11;NW;23;28%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Nice with some sun;22;16;Nice with some sun;23;15;SSE;12;75%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sunshine;27;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;SSE;6;70%;55%;8

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;SE;13;63%;26%;12

Chicago, United States;Breezy;17;9;Breezy with rain;14;8;WNW;23;89%;90%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;Partly sunny;30;24;SSE;9;69%;31%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in places;9;0;Variable cloudiness;9;1;SW;14;56%;51%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;N;20;74%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A severe t-storm;28;13;Sunny and nice;24;12;NE;16;30%;1%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Some sun, a t-storm;30;24;S;18;81%;71%;10

Delhi, India;Warm with sunshine;36;20;Hazy sun and warm;36;21;NW;13;18%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Very windy, a shower;12;1;Sunny and warmer;22;4;SW;12;22%;4%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Increasing clouds;37;24;Hazy and hot;38;24;SSW;10;51%;17%;11

Dili, East Timor;Heavy p.m. showers;34;22;Showers around;31;22;SSE;7;65%;67%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;7;-2;An afternoon flurry;7;-2;NNW;16;66%;74%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, nice and warm;23;7;Sunny, nice and warm;24;9;NNE;13;29%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;17;15;Partly sunny;20;14;WSW;13;79%;27%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, not as warm;22;21;A t-storm around;24;22;SE;7;93%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;26;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;E;11;45%;13%;9

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, pleasant;31;20;Partial sunshine;32;22;SSE;14;59%;44%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;3;2;Windy with a shower;4;1;SW;33;80%;55%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;31;26;Partly sunny;34;26;SE;11;61%;44%;9

Hong Kong, China;Rain and drizzle;23;20;Mostly sunny, nice;25;21;E;17;53%;17%;11

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;19;A shower in places;27;18;NE;11;49%;55%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;36;22;Hazy sunshine;35;22;SSE;9;32%;16%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;31;17;Sunshine and nice;31;18;N;16;26%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;9;2;Showers around;11;1;NNE;16;63%;66%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;A thunderstorm;31;24;NW;13;75%;78%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;35;24;Nice with sunshine;32;24;N;22;47%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;Sunny;27;13;ESE;7;44%;3%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;22;6;Mostly sunny;21;8;NE;9;32%;12%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;35;23;Sunny and hot;38;23;NW;15;33%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little p.m. rain;28;12;Hazy sunshine;29;11;SW;12;29%;0%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with hazy sun;39;25;Hazy and breezy;38;25;NNE;29;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;11;0;Partial sunshine;14;0;S;13;47%;7%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;30;25;Spotty showers;30;25;E;21;65%;69%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;N;8;78%;82%;12

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;35;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSW;10;64%;45%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;NNW;5;74%;73%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;14;4;A p.m. shower or two;13;4;NE;11;72%;85%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;W;11;75%;69%;13

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;23;19;Increasing clouds;23;19;SSW;10;74%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower and t-storm;20;13;A shower and t-storm;19;12;SW;15;82%;74%;3

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. shower or two;12;4;A little rain;7;1;NNE;17;77%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;25;13;Patchy fog, then sun;25;13;SSE;10;45%;3%;8

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;33;25;Humid with a t-storm;30;25;SE;8;82%;79%;6

Madrid, Spain;A shower and t-storm;14;8;A shower and t-storm;18;10;SW;8;71%;71%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;A morning shower;32;27;WNW;10;70%;58%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A morning t-storm;30;24;E;6;81%;78%;9

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;32;26;Partial sunshine;35;25;E;12;49%;33%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;17;12;Increasingly windy;17;10;WSW;24;64%;79%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;13;Partly sunny;26;13;S;9;23%;1%;13

Miami, United States;Sunny and nice;27;22;Sunshine, pleasant;27;23;SE;20;63%;10%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Becoming cloudy;8;2;Breezy, not as cool;14;4;SSW;23;54%;44%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SE;13;66%;73%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;24;21;Rain and a t-storm;22;19;NNW;18;85%;84%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;22;11;Partly sunny, warm;22;9;E;1;53%;32%;6

Moscow, Russia;Milder with sunshine;9;1;Mostly sunny;12;3;S;13;45%;9%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;27;Plenty of sun;34;28;WNW;11;55%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;A t-storm or two;27;16;NE;11;69%;78%;13

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;15;9;Mostly cloudy;17;12;SE;10;70%;69%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;20;7;A stray a.m. t-storm;13;7;WNW;20;58%;52%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;6;-2;Plenty of sunshine;6;-3;ENE;17;69%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;16;6;Mostly sunny;17;5;NNE;13;40%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;8;-1;Mostly sunny;9;-1;W;13;38%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;20;9;Mostly cloudy;24;9;ESE;14;52%;6%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;ESE;11;74%;33%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;25;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;NW;9;81%;57%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;29;22;A couple of t-storms;29;24;E;10;89%;82%;13

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;18;8;Periods of rain;14;4;NNW;10;88%;86%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and breezy;26;16;Breezy in the a.m.;28;18;ENE;23;50%;44%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;Some brightening;33;27;SSE;9;61%;72%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;NNE;14;76%;74%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;30;21;Partly sunny;31;21;ENE;10;55%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Warmer;14;4;Partly sunny;15;4;E;11;50%;33%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;17;3;Mostly sunny, nice;20;5;SSW;11;46%;4%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;20;11;Downpours;19;11;SW;12;74%;82%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;20;11;Mostly sunny;21;11;W;8;76%;4%;8

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;29;23;Rain and a t-storm;27;23;SSE;13;87%;87%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-3;Rain and drizzle;3;1;S;11;68%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Breezy;8;4;Cloudy with a shower;8;-2;WSW;19;65%;55%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Sunny and nice;28;18;NE;11;53%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;Very hot;38;25;ENE;19;8%;2%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;16;6;Variable cloudiness;16;8;ESE;12;55%;66%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;8;4;Clouds and sun;7;-1;SW;14;60%;26%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;9;Sunny;18;9;W;18;53%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid;25;18;Humid;26;18;ENE;13;79%;66%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Fog will lift;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;ENE;17;57%;2%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;23;17;Periods of sun;23;17;WSW;9;91%;39%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;27;14;Sunshine, pleasant;27;13;N;9;16%;32%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;Mostly sunny;20;6;SSW;9;55%;10%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;29;21;Partly sunny;30;20;NNE;15;62%;27%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;19;11;A shower and t-storm;18;11;E;9;85%;79%;5

Seattle, United States;Becoming cloudy;9;3;Windy;9;-1;E;34;59%;60%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;19;7;Brilliant sunshine;18;5;WNW;9;44%;2%;8

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sun;19;10;Partial sunshine;19;13;E;20;64%;55%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;Showers around;33;25;NNE;8;70%;79%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-3;Mostly sunny;14;0;SSE;7;47%;3%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;28;24;Spotty showers;28;23;NE;16;55%;60%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy;8;1;Mostly cloudy;9;-1;SW;20;51%;4%;3

Sydney, Australia;Warm with some sun;30;16;Not as warm;24;14;W;17;50%;7%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;18;17;Showers around;22;20;ENE;12;84%;84%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;4;3;Chilly with a shower;6;1;SW;24;71%;58%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with some sun;25;10;Sunny and beautiful;25;10;ENE;10;30%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;24;7;Inc. clouds;20;11;N;17;58%;100%;4

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;25;17;Clouds and sun;26;19;WNW;11;21%;26%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;21;14;Breezy and cooler;17;13;WSW;28;40%;21%;4

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;Mostly sunny;17;3;ESE;8;46%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;17;7;Sunny;15;8;E;12;35%;1%;8

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;14;8;Periods of sun, mild;16;10;E;15;66%;72%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing and breezy;17;12;Increasingly windy;21;15;ESE;25;52%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy;21;12;Winds subsiding;22;14;SSE;28;50%;14%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;12;-3;Cloudy and cooler;7;-5;SE;9;54%;79%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;3;Chilly with sunshine;10;1;N;12;42%;2%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, milder;18;1;Partly sunny;19;7;ESE;11;55%;6%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;35;23;Clearing, very warm;35;24;E;8;46%;41%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy in the p.m.;8;3;Milder with a shower;12;4;NNE;19;58%;77%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Variable clouds;11;3;Warmer;16;6;E;13;53%;32%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;19;16;A little p.m. rain;20;17;N;32;74%;87%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;37;24;Mostly sunny;36;26;SSW;8;58%;40%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, warm;26;9;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;8;ENE;15;43%;67%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-04-09 22:04 GMT+08:00

