Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Western Force edges Rebels 16-15 in Super Rugby Australia

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 20:19
Western Force edges Rebels 16-15 in Super Rugby Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Domingo Miotti converted a try from Tim Anstee with three minutes remaining to give the Western Force a 16-15 win over the Melbourne Rebels on Friday and keep alive the team's chances of a playoff berth in Super Rugby Australia.

The unbeaten Queensland Reds and the ACT Brumbies, who play in Brisbane on Saturday, already have the top two spots secured with the Rebels and Force bidding for the remaining place.

The Rebels dominated possession and territory but couldn’t manage a try, with the Force mauling the ball across after a five-meter lineout for their sole five-pointer.

The Force also managed with 14 men for 10 minutes after flanker Kane Koteka was yellow-carded after repeated team infringements

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-09 22:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed