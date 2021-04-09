The Latest: President Bush praises Prince Philip's devotion

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 1982 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip looks back as they drive through the crowd of athletes and officia... FILE - In this Oct. 9, 1982 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip looks back as they drive through the crowd of athletes and officials during the closing ceremony of the 12th Commonwealth Games, in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Sports Centre, Brisbane, Australia. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, it was announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. (AP Photo/Pool, File)

People gather outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England after the announcement regarding the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Friday, April 9, 2021.... People gather outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England after the announcement regarding the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

FILE - In this Wednesday June 24, 2015 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip travel by boat on the Spree river in Berlin, Germany... FILE - In this Wednesday June 24, 2015 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip travel by boat on the Spree river in Berlin, Germany. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, it was announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

DALLAS — Former U.S. President George W. Bush has praised Prince Philip's devotion to worthy causes and to others, in a statement issued on behalf of himself and his wife, Laura.

Philip died Friday at age 99.

“He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign. Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed,” Bush said.

He added that he and his wife offer heartfelt condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of Philip's family.

___

PARIS — France’s Europe minister, Clement Beaune tweeted that “Prince Philip was a grand figure of the century for the United Kingdom," following his death at age 99.

"Thoughts and friendship toward the British people,” Beaune added.

News of Philip's death is trending in France but the immediate reaction was muted in this staunchly republican country.