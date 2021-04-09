Taiwan’s KMT refuses to change emblem

The KMT emblem (left) and the national emblem (Facebook, KMT photo) The KMT emblem (left) and the national emblem (Facebook, KMT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) on Friday (April 9) turned down a suggestion from the Ministry of Interior (MOI) to change its official emblem due to overwhelming similarities with the national emblem.

Following demands from government supporters, the Legislative Yuan approved a resolution in January asking the MOI to study the feasibility of changes to the national emblem, a white sun on a blue field.

However, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said the main opposition party had no plans to abandon the emblem and adopt a new logo, CNA reported. He reportedly said that the KMT symbol had come first, before the national emblem. If the government approved of the national emblem, maybe it should work it into its own logo, he suggested.

The MOI told lawmakers that changing the national emblem would be a difficult and sensitive matter, so instead, political parties should update their own symbols to allow the public to distinguish them.

For many opponents of the KMT, the similarities between the two emblems remind too much of the period of party-state authoritarian rule, when alternatives to the KMT were banned and critics persecuted.

