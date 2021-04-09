Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s KMT refuses to change emblem

Ministry of Interior suggested parties should update their logo

  203
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/09 20:49
The KMT emblem (left) and the national emblem (Facebook, KMT photo) 

The KMT emblem (left) and the national emblem (Facebook, KMT photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) on Friday (April 9) turned down a suggestion from the Ministry of Interior (MOI) to change its official emblem due to overwhelming similarities with the national emblem.

Following demands from government supporters, the Legislative Yuan approved a resolution in January asking the MOI to study the feasibility of changes to the national emblem, a white sun on a blue field.

However, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said the main opposition party had no plans to abandon the emblem and adopt a new logo, CNA reported. He reportedly said that the KMT symbol had come first, before the national emblem. If the government approved of the national emblem, maybe it should work it into its own logo, he suggested.

The MOI told lawmakers that changing the national emblem would be a difficult and sensitive matter, so instead, political parties should update their own symbols to allow the public to distinguish them.

For many opponents of the KMT, the similarities between the two emblems remind too much of the period of party-state authoritarian rule, when alternatives to the KMT were banned and critics persecuted.
national emblem
KMT
Kuomintang
Johnny Chiang
Ministry of Interior

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s KMT leader proposes talk with Chinese Communist Party
Taiwan’s KMT leader proposes talk with Chinese Communist Party
2021/03/30 13:20
Taiwan weighing necessity of changing national emblem
Taiwan weighing necessity of changing national emblem
2021/03/30 11:22
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
2021/03/12 16:09
Groups to march in Taipei Sunday to commemorate Feb. 28 Incident
Groups to march in Taipei Sunday to commemorate Feb. 28 Incident
2021/02/20 23:00
Taiwan's KMT collects enough signatures for referendums to progress
Taiwan's KMT collects enough signatures for referendums to progress
2021/02/20 15:14

Updated : 2021-04-09 22:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed