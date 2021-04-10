Man dies after being run over by Puyuma train in Taiwan

A man was found dead after being run over by a Puyuma Express train on a railroad crossing in Taichung on Friday (April 10), according to the city government's Fire Bureau.

The bureau received a report of an accident at the Chenggong East Road crossing in Wuri District, involving a Puyuma Express train. Firefighters found the body of a man after arriving at the scene, the bureau said.

The accident occurred at 2:43 p.m., and railway police are investigating the man's identity and why he was on the track when the train came, the bureau said. However, it did not offer any other details.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), which operates the tilting train, said it was the No. 271 Puyuma that hit the man on the crossing between the Chenggong and Xinwuri stations. Citing the train's driver, the TRA said the man was seen squatting on the southbound track with his back facing the train.

The train originated in Hualien County in eastern Taiwan and was headed to Changhua County via Taipei, the TRA said.