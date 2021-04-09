Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Japan’s 7-ELEVEN to sell Taiwanese pineapples

Japanese fruit distributor to order 3,000 metric tons: COA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/09 20:06
Taiwanese pineapples on sale in Japan 

Taiwanese pineapples on sale in Japan  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese pineapples will soon be available at 7-ELEVEN convenience stores across Japan after a decision by the country’s top fruit distributor to buy 3,000 metric tons of the fruit, the Council of Agriculture (COA) announced Friday (April 9).

A sudden ban by China on the Taiwanese fruit beginning March 1 resulted in a wave of support, with domestic consumers, Japan and Australia turning to what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) labeled the “Freedom Pineapples.”

The latest distribution deal was the result of a video conference Friday between COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) and a top manager at Farmind, Japan’s largest distributor of fruit and vegetables, CNA reported.

Even though pineapples from Taiwan were more than twice as expensive as those from the Philippines, Japanese consumers still preferred the former, the Japanese side reportedly told the minister.

Due to Japanese consumer tastes, the pineapples would first be cut into slices before going on sale at 7-ELEVEN outlets, the first time they would be available at convenience stores in the country. However, it would still take some time before the Taiwanese pineapples appeared, as supermarkets had already ordered the first batch of the fruit, the COA said.

According to official statistics, the export of Taiwanese pineapples overseas, not including China, had increased by 500 percent for the period since the Chinese ban, from 1,150 metric tons to 6,899 metric tons. The figure also included 3,825 metric tons of pineapples destined for Japan, an increase of 405 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
pineapples
pineapple ban
Freedom Pineapples
Japan
7-ELEVEN
7-Eleven convenient store
Farmind
COA
Council of Agriculture

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
2021/04/07 13:46
Dead pig with Chinese ASF strain washes up on northern Taiwan beach
Dead pig with Chinese ASF strain washes up on northern Taiwan beach
2021/04/06 17:35
Japan’s transportation minister offers aid to Taiwan following train derailment
Japan’s transportation minister offers aid to Taiwan following train derailment
2021/04/06 16:13
China may challenge Taiwan mango exports to Japan
China may challenge Taiwan mango exports to Japan
2021/04/01 17:35
Japan investigates Chinese access to Line app servers
Japan investigates Chinese access to Line app servers
2021/03/31 18:00

Updated : 2021-04-09 20:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert