Japan’s 7-ELEVEN to sell Taiwanese pineapples

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese pineapples will soon be available at 7-ELEVEN convenience stores across Japan after a decision by the country’s top fruit distributor to buy 3,000 metric tons of the fruit, the Council of Agriculture (COA) announced Friday (April 9).

A sudden ban by China on the Taiwanese fruit beginning March 1 resulted in a wave of support, with domestic consumers, Japan and Australia turning to what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) labeled the “Freedom Pineapples.”

The latest distribution deal was the result of a video conference Friday between COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) and a top manager at Farmind, Japan’s largest distributor of fruit and vegetables, CNA reported.

Even though pineapples from Taiwan were more than twice as expensive as those from the Philippines, Japanese consumers still preferred the former, the Japanese side reportedly told the minister.

Due to Japanese consumer tastes, the pineapples would first be cut into slices before going on sale at 7-ELEVEN outlets, the first time they would be available at convenience stores in the country. However, it would still take some time before the Taiwanese pineapples appeared, as supermarkets had already ordered the first batch of the fruit, the COA said.

According to official statistics, the export of Taiwanese pineapples overseas, not including China, had increased by 500 percent for the period since the Chinese ban, from 1,150 metric tons to 6,899 metric tons. The figure also included 3,825 metric tons of pineapples destined for Japan, an increase of 405 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

