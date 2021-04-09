ChipMOS REPORTS 19.2% YoY INCREASE IN MARCH 2021 REVENUE; 15.7% YoY INCREASE IN 1Q21 REVENUE

HSINCHU, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of March 2021 and for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Both the monthly and quarterly revenue represent new record highs for the Company. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$28.48 to US$1.00 as of March 31, 2021.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was NT$6,465.3 million or US$227.0 million, representing an increase of 2.5% from the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of 15.7% from the first quarter of 2020. The Company noted that it continues to benefit from strong memory and DDIC demand, with improvements in both volumes and pricing. Memory assembly lines remain fully utilized, with broad end market strength and capacity constraints continuing to provide a positive backdrop.

Revenue for the month of March 2021 was NT$2,344.6 million or US$82.3 million, representing an increase of 19.8% from February, and an increase of 19.2% from March 2020.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)

March 2021 February 2021 March 2020 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 2,344.6 1,957.4 1,966.8 19.8% 19.2% Revenues (US$ million) 82.3 68.7 69.1 19.8% 19.2%

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)

First Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 First Quarter 2020 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 6,465.3 6,310.3 5,586.8 2.5% 15.7% Revenues (US$ million) 227.0 221.6 196.2 2.5% 15.7%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the potential impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

