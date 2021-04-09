Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Albania’s flights resume after 2-day airport closure

By LLAZAR SEMINI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/09 18:10
Albania’s flights resume after 2-day airport closure

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Commercial flights resumed at Albania’s Tirana International Airport on Friday after they were blocked for two days by an air traffic controllers' strike.

The first commercial flight with passengers left the airport for Italy on Friday at 9:05 a.m. (0705 GMT).

Only “essential” flights took place the previous day. Those included a plane bringing a batch of virus vaccines.

The government has hired Turkish and Greek controllers to replace the local ones. The controllers, who are seeking a pay rise, have avoided calling their action a strike, as that is not allowed under Albanian law, instead declaring a temporary inability to work due to stress.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said two groups of controllers from Turkey and Greece would “work together to continue the operation.” Many Albanian controllers have agreed to resume work, he added.

The government considered the controllers’ walkout illegal.

Three controllers have been detained and are being probed on suspicion of abuse of post. Twenty-seven others were also questioned.

The controllers’ union says their pay has been cut by 62% over the past year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the same period, Albania’s air traffic has fallen by 57%, according Infrastructure Minister Belinda Balluku.

The minister said air traffic controllers are paid $2,490 a month — five times the country’s average salary of about $500.

The incident has also turned into a political issue as there is a parliamentary election in the country on April 25.

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Updated : 2021-04-09 20:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert