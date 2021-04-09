Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Playing music in parks will no longer be copyright infringement

Amendments to Copyright Law means people will be free to play music on devices in parks

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/09 17:52
Playing music in parks will not be an intellectual property rights issue any more. (CNA photo)

Playing music in parks will not be an intellectual property rights issue any more. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI ( Taiwan News) －Playing music in Taiwan's parks will no longer constitute an infringement of the Copyright Act, after seven major amendments were passed at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday (April 8).

The amendments mean that people will be able to play music on devices at parks without worrying about copyright infringement. It is the biggest change in the law for 20 years.

The Cabinet passed the draft amendments to articles in both the Copyright Act and Copyright Collective Management Organization Act. The new-look laws will be sent to the Legislative Yuan for deliberation.

A Ministry of Economic Affairs statement said the amendments would redefine the scope of “public broadcasting” and “public transmission.” Second, they would add the right of rebroadcasting or retransmission.

Third, they would allow more "fair use" of cultural inheritance to promote cultural assets and make them more accessible to the public. Fourth, there would be a compulsory licensing requirement added for unknown owners of copyrighted works.

Finally, advertising online of pirated products will be deemed an infringement, according to the new law.
copyright
parks
taiwan
law
Ministry of Economic Affairs
music

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/04/09 12:15
Cat Public Office to promote feline welfare in Taiwan’s Houtong village
Cat Public Office to promote feline welfare in Taiwan’s Houtong village
2021/04/09 12:02
US Strategic Competition Act calls for toughening Taiwan's defenses against Chinese invasion
US Strategic Competition Act calls for toughening Taiwan's defenses against Chinese invasion
2021/04/09 11:54
Taiwan satellites significantly increase accuracy of weather forecasting
Taiwan satellites significantly increase accuracy of weather forecasting
2021/04/09 11:37
Culture and art must be part of Taiwan's 2030 bilingual plan
Culture and art must be part of Taiwan's 2030 bilingual plan
2021/04/09 10:09

Updated : 2021-04-09 20:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert