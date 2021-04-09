Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Alleged Chinese spymaster and wife indicted for money laundering in Taiwan

Ban on couple leaving Taiwan extended by 8 months due to new charges

  154
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/09 17:19
Archived photo of Xiang Xin (right) and his wife 

Archived photo of Xiang Xin (right) and his wife  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese businessman Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife Kung Ching (龔青) were barred from leaving Taiwan for eight months after being indicted for money laundering, on top of allegations of spying for China, reports said Friday (April 9).

The CEO of China Innovation Investment Ltd. (CIIL, 中國創新投資) and his wife, a board member of the company were first accused of involvement in spying activities in November 2019.

While legal proceedings in that case have still not been completed, prosecutors accused them of having transferred NT$300 million (US$10.54 million) in illegal earnings from China to Hong Kong and then into Taiwanese bank accounts. They then used the money to buy luxury property in Taiwan, CNA reported.

Self-proclaimed spy Wang "William" Liqiang (王立強) told Australian media in 2019 that CIIL was set up under the direct supervision of the People Liberation’s Army (PLA) to collect intelligence in Hong Kong’s financial circles. The company was also supposed to invest in Taiwan's media so that it could influence reporting, Wang alleged.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office used the National Security Act to bar the couple from leaving Taiwan from November 2019 until April 12. The new eight-month ban is related to the new charges of money laundering.
Chinese spies
money laundering
Xiang Xin
Wang Liqiang
Hong Kong
PLA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
Taiwan’s TSMC denies Washington Post story about chips for Chinese military
2021/04/08 16:43
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai pleads guilty to illegal assembly charges
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai pleads guilty to illegal assembly charges
2021/04/07 13:36
Media figure Jimmy Lai convicted over 2019 protests in Hong Kong
Media figure Jimmy Lai convicted over 2019 protests in Hong Kong
2021/04/01 16:10
China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature
China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature
2021/03/30 19:00
Hong Kong veteran actor Liu Kai-chi dies at 66
Hong Kong veteran actor Liu Kai-chi dies at 66
2021/03/29 12:54

Updated : 2021-04-09 18:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?