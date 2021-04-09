Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-GLF--Masters Scores

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 14:25
BC-GLF--Masters Scores

BC-GLF--Masters Scores,0457 Masters Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Thursday
Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Georgia
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
First Round
Justin Rose 35-30—65
Brian Harman 36-33—69
Hideki Matsuyama 33-36—69
Will Zalatoris 36-34—70
Webb Simpson 34-36—70
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 33-37—70
Patrick Reed 34-36—70
Si Woo Kim 34-37—71
Jason Kokrak 38-33—71
Shane Lowry 34-37—71
Tyrrell Hatton 38-33—71
Jordan Spieth 38-33—71
Michael Thompson 37-35—72
Kevin Kisner 35-37—72
Cameron Champ 35-37—72
Xander Schauffele 36-36—72
Jon Rahm 36-36—72
Mackenzie Hughes 36-36—72
Marc Leishman 33-39—72
Hudson Swafford 34-39—73
Henrik Stenson 35-38—73
Brendon Todd 36-37—73
Corey Conners 34-39—73
Viktor Hovland 37-36—73
Paul Casey 33-40—73
Gary Woodland 37-36—73
Scottie Scheffler 37-36—73
Justin Thomas 39-34—73
Collin Morikawa 36-37—73
Matt Jones 36-38—74
Stewart Cink 36-38—74
Sebastian Munoz 36-38—74
Bernhard Langer 36-38—74
Ian Poulter 39-35—74
Charl Schwartzel 37-37—74
Harris English 38-36—74
Bubba Watson 36-38—74
Brooks Koepka 36-38—74
Dustin Johnson 37-37—74
Martin Laird 36-38—74
Bernd Wiesberger 35-39—74
Robert MacIntyre 38-36—74
Matt Wallace 37-37—74
Francesco Molinari 37-37—74
Ryan Palmer 37-37—74
Tommy Fleetwood 39-35—74
Matt Fitzpatrick 35-39—74
Adam Scott 38-36—74
Max Homa 37-37—74
Tony Finau 37-37—74
Cameron Smith 40-34—74
Robert Streb 38-37—75
Joaquin Niemann 36-39—75
Abraham Ancer 35-40—75
Daniel Berger 37-38—75
Jimmy Walker 37-38—75
Jose Maria Olazabal 39-36—75
Kevin Na 37-38—75
Phil Mickelson 37-38—75
Dylan Frittelli 39-37—76
Ian Woosnam 40-36—76
Jim Herman 39-37—76
Danny Willett 37-39—76
Matthew Wolff 37-39—76
Sergio Garcia 40-36—76
Rory McIlroy 39-37—76
Lanto Griffin 38-38—76
Charles Osborne 38-38—76
Billy Horschel 39-37—76
Bryson DeChambeau 40-36—76
Louis Oosthuizen 36-40—76
Jason Day 38-39—77
Zach Johnson 39-38—77
Sungjae Im 35-42—77
Lee Westwood 40-38—78
Brian Gay 37-41—78
Mike Weir 40-38—78
Victor Perez 40-38—78
Matt Kuchar 38-40—78
Vijay Singh 39-40—79
C.T. Pan 41-38—79
Fred Couples 40-39-79
Patrick Cantlay 38-41—79
Tyler Strafaci 39-41—80
Sandy Lyle 42-39—81
Joe Long 43-39—82
Carlos Ortiz 39-43—82
Larry Mize 42-42—84

Updated : 2021-04-09 15:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?