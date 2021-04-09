BC-GLF--Masters Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Thursday
|Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Georgia
|Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
|First Round
|Justin Rose
|35-30—65
|Brian Harman
|36-33—69
|Hideki Matsuyama
|33-36—69
|Will Zalatoris
|36-34—70
|Webb Simpson
|34-36—70
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|33-37—70
|Patrick Reed
|34-36—70
|Si Woo Kim
|34-37—71
|Jason Kokrak
|38-33—71
|Shane Lowry
|34-37—71
|Tyrrell Hatton
|38-33—71
|Jordan Spieth
|38-33—71
|Michael Thompson
|37-35—72
|Kevin Kisner
|35-37—72
|Cameron Champ
|35-37—72
|Xander Schauffele
|36-36—72
|Jon Rahm
|36-36—72
|Mackenzie Hughes
|36-36—72
|Marc Leishman
|33-39—72
|Hudson Swafford
|34-39—73
|Henrik Stenson
|35-38—73
|Brendon Todd
|36-37—73
|Corey Conners
|34-39—73
|Viktor Hovland
|37-36—73
|Paul Casey
|33-40—73
|Gary Woodland
|37-36—73
|Scottie Scheffler
|37-36—73
|Justin Thomas
|39-34—73
|Collin Morikawa
|36-37—73
|Matt Jones
|36-38—74
|Stewart Cink
|36-38—74
|Sebastian Munoz
|36-38—74
|Bernhard Langer
|36-38—74
|Ian Poulter
|39-35—74
|Charl Schwartzel
|37-37—74
|Harris English
|38-36—74
|Bubba Watson
|36-38—74
|Brooks Koepka
|36-38—74
|Dustin Johnson
|37-37—74
|Martin Laird
|36-38—74
|Bernd Wiesberger
|35-39—74
|Robert MacIntyre
|38-36—74
|Matt Wallace
|37-37—74
|Francesco Molinari
|37-37—74
|Ryan Palmer
|37-37—74
|Tommy Fleetwood
|39-35—74
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|35-39—74
|Adam Scott
|38-36—74
|Max Homa
|37-37—74
|Tony Finau
|37-37—74
|Cameron Smith
|40-34—74
|Robert Streb
|38-37—75
|Joaquin Niemann
|36-39—75
|Abraham Ancer
|35-40—75
|Daniel Berger
|37-38—75
|Jimmy Walker
|37-38—75
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|39-36—75
|Kevin Na
|37-38—75
|Phil Mickelson
|37-38—75
|Dylan Frittelli
|39-37—76
|Ian Woosnam
|40-36—76
|Jim Herman
|39-37—76
|Danny Willett
|37-39—76
|Matthew Wolff
|37-39—76
|Sergio Garcia
|40-36—76
|Rory McIlroy
|39-37—76
|Lanto Griffin
|38-38—76
|Charles Osborne
|38-38—76
|Billy Horschel
|39-37—76
|Bryson DeChambeau
|40-36—76
|Louis Oosthuizen
|36-40—76
|Jason Day
|38-39—77
|Zach Johnson
|39-38—77
|Sungjae Im
|35-42—77
|Lee Westwood
|40-38—78
|Brian Gay
|37-41—78
|Mike Weir
|40-38—78
|Victor Perez
|40-38—78
|Matt Kuchar
|38-40—78
|Vijay Singh
|39-40—79
|C.T. Pan
|41-38—79
|Fred Couples
|40-39-79
|Patrick Cantlay
|38-41—79
|Tyler Strafaci
|39-41—80
|Sandy Lyle
|42-39—81
|Joe Long
|43-39—82
|Carlos Ortiz
|39-43—82
|Larry Mize
|42-42—84