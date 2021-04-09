Alexa
Taipei Zoo introduces rare monkeys from Singapore

Endangered monkeys to make their debut in Taiwan's capital

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/09 16:22
Taipei Zoo introduces golden lion tamarins. (Taipei Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five endangered monkeys will soon meet the public at Taipei Zoo as part of a conservation project in collaboration with Singapore.

Two male golden lion tamarins, also known as golden marmosets, in addition to three male black howlers, will make their debut at the Asian Tropical Rainforest Area. This will follow a month-long quarantine.

The animals arrived on Wednesday (April 7) from Singapore Zoo through the European Endangered Species Programme. Taipei Zoo is a member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.

The golden marmosets are brothers, aged five and six. Native to Atlantic coastal forests they boast a unique, bright reddish-orange pelage. The primates have been put on the IUCN Red List of endangered species due to illegal poaching, logging, urbanization, and the introduction of alien species, according to the zoo.

The black howlers are a family, comprising an eight-year-old father and two kids less than two years old. They get their name for their distinctive howls, which can be heard two kilometers away. Females and juveniles sport yellowish fur while adult males are black.

Black howlers (Taipei Zoo photos)
A golden lion tamarin (Taipei Zoo photo)
