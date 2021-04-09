Taiwan confirms 4 new COVID cases imported from Italy, Philippines, UK

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed four new coronavirus cases Friday (April 9) imported from Italy, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom, bringing the country's total number to 1,054.

Case No. 1,052 is a Taiwanese woman in her 50s who had stayed in Italy from February to December 2020. She had tested positive for the virus in Italy before returning to Taiwan on Dec. 27. It was not until Tuesday (April 6) that she developed a fever, before testing positive again, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said.

Though she had tested positive in Italy, the woman had never stayed in a hospital there, as her case was seen as mild. Upon her return to Taiwan, she tested negative before her situation deteriorated.

On Tuesday, she was admitted to a hospital for observation before being moved to a negative pressure isolation ward. Three people living with her have been asked to self-monitor their health.

Case No. 1,053 is a Filipina in her 20s who arrived in Taiwan on March 5 as a migrant worker. She went through the necessary procedures, including 14 days of isolation at a quarantine center followed by a period of self-health monitoring, but she only tested positive after undergoing a self-paid at a hospital on April 7, the CECC said.

Case No. 1,054, a male migrant worker from the Philippines in his 20s, arrived in Taiwan on March 17. He had initially tested negative before a new test on April 7 turned out positive. Three contacts have been asked to isolate at home and three others to conduct self-health monitoring.

The final new case announced Friday is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who left Taiwan in January 2020 to work in the U.K. He tested positive for the virus last November after developing a fever last November.

Nevertheless, his condition improved, and he was able to return to Taiwan on March 26. A test conducted on April 8 before the end of his compulsory quarantine period was positive for the coronavirus, however. The CECC said case No. 1,055 has no known contacts.

Of Taiwan’s total 1,054 coronavirus cases, 938 were imported, 77 were local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, and one case was classified as unresolved. Another case, No. 530, was later dismissed, explaining why the last of Friday’s four new patients is labeled as case No. 1,055.

As of Friday, 26 COVID patients are still being cared for at hospitals, with 1,018 having been released from care, according to the latest CECC statistics.