Taiwan prepares for delivery of Phalanx Block 1B gun system

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is expected to receive a shipment of MK15 Phalanx Block 1B gun systems from the U.S. during the first half of the year, according to Taiwanese military sources on Thursday (April 8).

The U.S. government has already notified Taiwan of the delivery schedule for the 13 Block 1B sets, CNA cited a Taiwanese military source as saying. The new radar-controlled gun systems are set to be installed on naval ships, which are mostly equipped with older Phalanx Block 1A systems.

Classified as a close-in weapon system, the Phalanx is a rapid-fire, computer-controlled, radar-guided gun designed to defend against anti-ship missiles and other close-in threats, such as small boats, surface torpedoes, surface mines, and helicopters. It features a 20 millimeter 6-barreled Gatling cannon, which can fire 4,500 rounds per minute at an effective range of 1,490 meters.

The Block 1B comes with control stations that allow operators to visually track and identify targets before engagement. It also comes equipped with a forward-looking infrared sensor to make the weapon more effective against surface targets. The Block 1B also takes advantage of optimized barrels, which provide longer barrel life, improved round dispersion, and increased engagement ranges.