Indonesia reduces migrant workers' fees it wants Taiwanese employers to pay

Number of fees to be paid by Taiwanese employers reduced from 11 to 6

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/09 14:55
Ministry of Labor discusses Thursday's talks with Indonesia over migrant workers' fees.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the latest round of negotiations on migrant worker fees, Indonesia has cut the number of expenses it is asking Taiwanese employers to bear, reports said Thursday (April 8).

Originally, the Southeast Asian country had wanted 11 types of fees to be paid by Taiwanese looking to recruit Indonesian workers, but it reduced the number to six during talks between Taiwan's Ministry of Labor (MOL) and Indonesia’s Agency for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers (BP2MI) on Thursday, CNA reported.

Under the latest proposals, employers would have to pay for the workers’ airplane tickets to and from Indonesia, accommodation before leaving their country for Taiwan, visa costs, labor brokerage fees, and contract verification fees.

However, migrant workers will have to pay for the necessary coronavirus tests, health checks, passport processing, and costs related to criminal record documents.

The fees for the Taiwanese side could total NT$23,700 (US$832) per Indonesian worker, CNA reported. Indonesia had initially announced that its new policy would become effective in January of this year, but it decided to postpone it since Taiwan disagreed with the move.

The fee changes would apply to Indonesian workers leaving for 14 destinations, including Japan and Hong Kong.

The main topic of discussion at Thursday’s talks was the accommodation fee in Indonesia, which the Taiwanese side reportedly considered unreasonable due to a lack of details about the quality of the venues and duration of workers’ stay.
migrant workers
Indonesia
Indonesian workers
Ministry of Labor
BP2MI

Updated : 2021-04-09 15:57 GMT+08:00

