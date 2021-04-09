Alexa
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon Desert

Worst drought in 56 years has turned Sun Moon Lake into barren wasteland

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/09 14:39
Yidaoshao Wharf devoid of water due to drought. (Instagram, tachunlo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos and videos surfaced on social media this week showing Taiwan's once azure Sun Moon Lake turned into a desolate moonscape.

Taiwan continues to suffer from water shortages as it deals with its worst drought in 56 years. Many counties and cities, including Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, and Changhua, have been forced to restrict water usage, while Chiayi, Tainan, and Kaohsiung are also considering implementing water-rationing.

The water levels at Taiwan's usually scenic Sun Mook Lake have hit record lows, with some parts drying up completely. Netizens have been drawn to the drastically altered landscape, posting photos with paradoxical titles such as "Sailing on Land" and "Sun Moon Lake Prairie."

Instagram user tachunlo on Monday (April 5) captured photos of the desiccated lakebed from in front of Yidaoshao Wharf. He wrote that the water supply in the area around the wharf has been completely cut off and that fire trucks have been deployed to provide water at set times and locations.

The Instagrammer said the situation around the lake is severe. He added that Xuanguang Wharf has been temporarily closed due to the lack of water.

Lakebed in front of Yidaoshao Wharf completely dried up. (Instagram, tachunlo photo)
