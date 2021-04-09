AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

A makeshift light switch plate is decorated with an image of baked goods in the home of Yuliet Colon, a 39-year-old mother of two and a contributor to... A makeshift light switch plate is decorated with an image of baked goods in the home of Yuliet Colon, a 39-year-old mother of two and a contributor to the Facebook page, "Recipes from the Heart," in Havana, Cuba, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A police officer removes discarded plastic bottles from the polluted Tagaret River which flows into the Uru Uru Lake, near Oruro, Bolivia, Wednesday, ... A police officer removes discarded plastic bottles from the polluted Tagaret River which flows into the Uru Uru Lake, near Oruro, Bolivia, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. A cleanup operation began Wednesday in an effort to restore the lake to its natural beauty which has been overrun by plastic rubbish and other man-made waste. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A nurse holds balloons representing lives that could be saved by COVID-19 vaccinations on World Health Day outside the national Congress in Brasilia, ... A nurse holds balloons representing lives that could be saved by COVID-19 vaccinations on World Health Day outside the national Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A penitent known as a "gateador" or crawler with a cluster of thorns tied to his back, walks on his knees through the streets in a pilgrimage to Calva... A penitent known as a "gateador" or crawler with a cluster of thorns tied to his back, walks on his knees through the streets in a pilgrimage to Calvary to symbolically purge his sins or give thanks for a promise granted, as part of a Good Friday tradition in San Andres Sajcabaja, Guatemala, Friday, April 2, 2021. Christians in Latin America marked Good Friday this year amid the coronavirus crisis with some religious sites open to limited numbers of faithful but none of the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the Holy Week leading up to Easter. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

An Indigenous leader prays during a spiritual ceremony before the start of a trial against one of the alleged masterminds of the killing the environme... An Indigenous leader prays during a spiritual ceremony before the start of a trial against one of the alleged masterminds of the killing the environmental and Indigenous rights activist Berta Caceres, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Monday, April 5, 2021. The trial of Roberto David Castillo is expected to run through April. The government has already convicted seven people in Caceres' murder, but Castillo is considered a potentially critical link to those who ordered it. (AP Photo/Elmer Martinez)

A man carries a national flag during a protest in front of the Congress building, asking for the resignation of President Mario Abdo Benitez over his ... A man carries a national flag during a protest in front of the Congress building, asking for the resignation of President Mario Abdo Benitez over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the state of the public health system, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A dog inside a car watches a burning effigy representing Judas Iscariot during Holy Week in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Apri... A dog inside a car watches a burning effigy representing Judas Iscariot during Holy Week in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Most people are stayed home after Holy Week activities were canceled due to an increase in infections and deaths due to COVID-19. The Burning of Judas is an Easter-time ritual in many communities, where an effigy of Judas Iscariot is hanged on Good Friday, then burned on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Ramiro Pisani holds the hands of his grandfather Pedro Aberastegui through a plastic sleeve from outside the Reminiscencias residence for the elderly ... Ramiro Pisani holds the hands of his grandfather Pedro Aberastegui through a plastic sleeve from outside the Reminiscencias residence for the elderly in Tandil, Argentina, Monday, April 5, 2021. Residents here do not have physical contact with their families or leave the residence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but stay active with group activities within the facility. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Dozens of empty oxygen cylinders lay across a dirt road, as people wait for a shop to open in order to refill their tanks in the Villa El Salvador nei... Dozens of empty oxygen cylinders lay across a dirt road, as people wait for a shop to open in order to refill their tanks in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood, as the lack of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients continues in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Healthcare workers take pictures of Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno attending the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for soldiers at the Epiclachima Mili... Healthcare workers take pictures of Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno attending the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for soldiers at the Epiclachima Military Fort in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Milagros de Jesus Portocarrero holds the portrait of her mother Angelica de Jesus as she returns to her home on a bus, after a visit to her mother's b... Milagros de Jesus Portocarrero holds the portrait of her mother Angelica de Jesus as she returns to her home on a bus, after a visit to her mother's burial site in a field near the San Juan cemetery, on the outskirts of Iquitos, Peru, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Almost a year ago, Angelica de Jesus and dozens of other victims were clandestinely buried in a field approved by local authorities but never told the families, who believed their loved ones were interred in the nearby San Juan cemetery. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

APRIL 2 - 8, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com