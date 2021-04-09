Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

By Associated Press
2021/04/09 12:00
Milagros de Jesus Portocarrero holds the portrait of her mother Angelica de Jesus as she returns to her home on a bus, after a visit to her mother's b...
Healthcare workers take pictures of Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno attending the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for soldiers at the Epiclachima Mili...
Dozens of empty oxygen cylinders lay across a dirt road, as people wait for a shop to open in order to refill their tanks in the Villa El Salvador nei...
Ramiro Pisani holds the hands of his grandfather Pedro Aberastegui through a plastic sleeve from outside the Reminiscencias residence for the elderly ...
A dog inside a car watches a burning effigy representing Judas Iscariot during Holy Week in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Apri...
A man carries a national flag during a protest in front of the Congress building, asking for the resignation of President Mario Abdo Benitez over his ...
An Indigenous leader prays during a spiritual ceremony before the start of a trial against one of the alleged masterminds of the killing the environme...
A penitent known as a "gateador" or crawler with a cluster of thorns tied to his back, walks on his knees through the streets in a pilgrimage to Calva...
A nurse holds balloons representing lives that could be saved by COVID-19 vaccinations on World Health Day outside the national Congress in Brasilia, ...
A police officer removes discarded plastic bottles from the polluted Tagaret River which flows into the Uru Uru Lake, near Oruro, Bolivia, Wednesday, ...
A makeshift light switch plate is decorated with an image of baked goods in the home of Yuliet Colon, a 39-year-old mother of two and a contributor to...

APRIL 2 - 8, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2021-04-09 14:25 GMT+08:00

