Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

'Indian Holi Taipei' event to donate funds to Hualien train crash victims

Indian spring 'festival of colors' to be held in New Taipei City on April 10

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/09 12:35
(Mayur Indian Kitchen photo)

(Mayur Indian Kitchen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The proceeds from the annual "Indian Holi Taipei" festival, which will be held at a riverside park in New Taipei on Saturday (April 10), will be donated to a relief fund for victims of the Hualien train derailment.

The festival, hosted by Bhartiya Kar-Seva Mandali Taiwan (BKMT), is titled "Indian Holi Festival Taipei 2021." It will take place at New Taipei City's Green River Park (綠光河岸公園) near the Dingxi MRT station on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the wake of the deadly derailment of the Taroko Express No. 408 in Hualien last Friday (April 2), the organizers of this year's event will be donating all proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships to a government relief fund for the victims and their family members.

Children under the age of three can get in for free, and kids over that age but under 100 cm in height will be admitted at half price. Tickets are NT$450 and will include an Indian vegetarian lunch, bottled water, snacks, beverage, and colored paints.

The Holi is a "festival of colors" where participants throw colored dye and powder at each other. The festival is normally held in March but was delayed a couple of weekends due to smaller Holi celebrations held in other parts of Taiwan as well as the Tomb Sweeping Festival.

The local Indian community has been organizing Holi since 2012 on a non-profit basis to bring the community together with the idea that "We are one world," similar to the splashing of colors that blurs cultural and ethnic differences. According to the organizers, the use of the auspicious colors marks the beginning of a new season and the victory of good over evil.

This event will not use any colored powders, as these are no longer permitted in Taiwan. Organic, non-flammable, non-toxic, water-based paints that wash off easily will be distributed evenly in packets to each participant.

For more information, visit the official Facebook page for the Indian Holi Festival Taipei 2021.
Holi
Holi Festival
Indian community Taiwan
water color
festival
charity
charity event
Indian Holi Festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
2021/04/06 18:21
Donation methods to victims of the eastern Taiwan train derailment announced
Donation methods to victims of the eastern Taiwan train derailment announced
2021/04/06 13:33
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
Blogger HandKevinSome dies in eastern Taiwan train derailment
2021/04/06 12:11
Yuguang Island Art Festival begins in southern Taiwan
Yuguang Island Art Festival begins in southern Taiwan
2021/04/04 21:34
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailment
Taiwan thanks global community for condolences following deadly train derailment
2021/04/03 20:35

Updated : 2021-04-09 12:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?