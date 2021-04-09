Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan welcomes establishment of new Formosa Club

West Asia Formosa Club comprised of 63 parliamentarians from 11 countries

  187
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/09 12:59
Online meeting with members of West Asia Formosa Club. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Online meeting with members of West Asia Formosa Club. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (April 8) held an online meeting with parliamentarians from the newly established West Asia Formosa Club.

In a pre-recorded video, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) welcomed the group, which is comprised of 63 legislators from 11 Western Asian countries, according to a MOFA press release.

In his speech, Wu pointed out that the world has learned many lessons from the coronavirus and realizes that pandemic prevention is a universal concept. Only with the cooperation of all countries can the world effectively combat the spread of the virus, he said.

He said that Taiwan is willing to share its pandemic prevention experience and resources with other nations. At the same time, Wu stated that Taiwan calls on the international community to support the nation’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Li-jey Tsao (曹立傑) also addressed the West Asia Formosa Club, saying that Taiwan has close economic and trade relations with countries in that region. In addition, Taiwan and West Asian states have cooperated in the fields of science and technology, culture, education, and tourism, he noted, adding that Taiwan will continue to deepen these partnerships.

Participants in the online meeting included Khaleel Atieh, chairman of the Jordanian Parliamentary Friends Group; Turkish Member of Parliament Ismail Koncuk; Mongolian parliamentarian Purevdorj Bakhchuluun; and Russian legislator Valentina Pivnenko.

The Formosa Club members affirmed the success of Taiwan’s pandemic prevention model, and they urged the international community to include the country in international organizations, such as the World Health Organization, and work with the East Asian nation to promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

MOFA posted a tweet that night welcoming the creation of the club.
Taiwan
MOFA
West Asia Formosa Club
Formosa Club

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's 'transitional justice' president pressed to acknowledge death row inmate tortured into confession
Taiwan's 'transitional justice' president pressed to acknowledge death row inmate tortured into confession
2021/04/08 20:20
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
2021/04/08 18:07
Photo of the Day: Taiwan-shaped fried rice
Photo of the Day: Taiwan-shaped fried rice
2021/04/08 18:01
Taiwan Adventist Hospital investigated for health insurance fraud
Taiwan Adventist Hospital investigated for health insurance fraud
2021/04/08 17:54
Taiwan-US relations undergoing major adjustments: Foreign minister
Taiwan-US relations undergoing major adjustments: Foreign minister
2021/04/08 17:09

Updated : 2021-04-09 14:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Wuhan cemeteries see 320,000 early mourners before Tomb Sweeping Festival: Chinese media
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
Video shows Taiwan train driver had only 7 seconds to stop
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
iPhone missing for 1 year found after Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake recedes
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Photo of the Day: Drought turns Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake into moonscape
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Taiwan orders new cold chain rules after reports of blackened pineapples in Singapore
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Undocumented Vietnamese worker spotted in truck that caused eastern Taiwan train crash
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Self-paid COVID vaccine to be available in Taiwan soon
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Second American teacher killed in Hualien train derailment
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?
How do China's supercomputers and wind tunnels function in the design of its aircraft?