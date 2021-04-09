Taiwan welcomes establishment of new Formosa Club

Online meeting with members of West Asia Formosa Club. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo) Online meeting with members of West Asia Formosa Club. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (April 8) held an online meeting with parliamentarians from the newly established West Asia Formosa Club.

In a pre-recorded video, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) welcomed the group, which is comprised of 63 legislators from 11 Western Asian countries, according to a MOFA press release.

In his speech, Wu pointed out that the world has learned many lessons from the coronavirus and realizes that pandemic prevention is a universal concept. Only with the cooperation of all countries can the world effectively combat the spread of the virus, he said.

He said that Taiwan is willing to share its pandemic prevention experience and resources with other nations. At the same time, Wu stated that Taiwan calls on the international community to support the nation’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Li-jey Tsao (曹立傑) also addressed the West Asia Formosa Club, saying that Taiwan has close economic and trade relations with countries in that region. In addition, Taiwan and West Asian states have cooperated in the fields of science and technology, culture, education, and tourism, he noted, adding that Taiwan will continue to deepen these partnerships.

Participants in the online meeting included Khaleel Atieh, chairman of the Jordanian Parliamentary Friends Group; Turkish Member of Parliament Ismail Koncuk; Mongolian parliamentarian Purevdorj Bakhchuluun; and Russian legislator Valentina Pivnenko.

The Formosa Club members affirmed the success of Taiwan’s pandemic prevention model, and they urged the international community to include the country in international organizations, such as the World Health Organization, and work with the East Asian nation to promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

MOFA posted a tweet that night welcoming the creation of the club.